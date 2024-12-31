A Woking based charity is looking for people to help raise money and awareness for the work it does.
Catalyst Support supports the mental health and wellbeing of adults living in Surrey and is recruiting runners for the Surrey Half Marathon on Sunday, March 16.
Funds raised will go towards vital services like the Women’s Support Centre, Catalyst Counselling and the Cuckooing Specialist Outreach Team.
Participants can choose between the 13.1 mile half marathon or the 5k fun run, both starting at Woking Leisure Centre. Last year, more than £2,600 was raised for Catalyst Support through the event!
To register for your free entry to the marathon, contact [email protected] or visit https://catalystsupport.org.uk for more information.