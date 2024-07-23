A vulnerable St John’s resident living with dementia has avoided a serious house fire due to assistance from their Careline alarm.
In the early hours of the morning, an electrical fault caused a kettle to boil dry and begin to melt, despite being turned off at the socket.
The resident’s Careline was connected to their fire alarm and the 24-hour telecare staff were able to send the fire service to their property. The resident was found to be sleeping safely in a nearby room.
Cllr Ellen Nicholson said: “I am extremely relieved that a serious incident was avoided thanks to the Careline personal alarm and sensor system.
“I would encourage local family members and carers to explore the services we provide to support your loved ones to live well and stay safe.”
Careline is an alarm button that can be worn around the neck or wrist and links to a digital alarm unit in the home.