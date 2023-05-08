JOHN Katz says the Cards exceeded all expectations during their momentous 2022-23 campaign.
Woking finished fourth in the Vanarama National League and reached the play-offs for the first time, losing to Bromley.
And despite the club’s defeat by the Ravens, Katz told the News & Mail: “From a footballing perspective, we exceeded all expectations this season.
“It was a disappointing result [against Bromley], but probably a fair one based on the second half. But that doesn’t take away a single thing from everything this club has accomplished this season.
“If you look at it from the perspective of achievement, our points return was 29 points better than last season.
“We jumped 11 places up the table from last season. We won eight more matches than we did last season, and we lost nine less.
“I thought our performance at Chesterfield [a 3-1 victory on 7 February], in the first half in particular, was phenomenal, and the performance against Wrexham away [a 2-2 draw on 14 February] was too.
“And I’d certainly be remiss if I leave out the big highlight of the season, which was doing the double over Aldershot Town [a 2-1 away victory and a 4-1 home success].”
When asked what posed the greatest challenge this season, Katz said: “Delivering what we did. I don’t think anyone expected that. If we’d said we’d finish just outside the play-offs, most people would’ve been thrilled.
“Obviously going out to Bromley wasn’t the way we wanted to finish the season.
“But if we hadn’t made the play-offs but just missed out, you’d look at it and still say ‘Wow, that’s a monstrous achievement’.
“But we did get to the play-offs for the first time.”
For the full interview, see the 11 May issue of the News & Mail.