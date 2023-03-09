A CAR thief has been jailed, after he was pursued by police and caught in Woking.
Alfie Siveter, 22, failed to stop for police in Woking in November last year. After police pursued the car, it was found abandoned.
Siveter, of Frant Road, Thornton Heath, was found close by with the keys to the vehicle, plus another car, on his person. Officers carried out checks on the car, which was showing as stolen and being driven on false plates.
Siveter was arrested at the scene. Further investigations revealed that in the time leading up to his arrest he had stolen three other vehicles. He was remanded in custody until his sentencing and the vehicles have now been returned to the owners.
On Monday, at Guildford Crown Court, Siveter was sentenced for three counts of theft of a motor vehicle, one count of dangerous driving, one count of handling stolen goods and one count of burglary. He was jailed for three years and three months.
Investigating officer Alicia Adams said: “Siveter targeted a number of people in his quest to steal cars from people in the local community. The work of officers that evening, and the investigation that followed, helped to ensure Siveter was put behind bars, and I hope this result gives the victims some sense of justice.
“We take thefts of any nature extremely seriously, and I would encourage anyone who has been the victim of a crime such as this to report it to us.”