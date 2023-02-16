A WOKING vigil commemorating the life of Brianna Ghey, a 16-year-old trans teenager who was stabbed to death in Warrington on Saturday, was held in town last night.
A gathering at the Pride Hub in Woking, run in conjunction with a Guildford vigil outside the Friary shopping centre, saw candlelight remembrances led by members of the Pride in Surrey team, as well as members of the LGBTQ+ community, paying their respects and showing support.
“At our Pride Hub, visitors had the chance to tie ribbons around a tree, as a message of solidarity with the trans community, and a book was made available for those who wished to write a personal message in honour of Brianna,” said Pride in Surrey’s Kel Finan-Cooke.
“One visitor, Albie, gave a beautiful tribute outside The Pride Hub, with a moving rendition of Ben E King’s Stand By Me. Whilst in Guildford, Carmel Fleur sang Somewhere Over The Rainbow.
“Vigils are being held nationwide throughout the week, as the LGBTQ+ community and allies honour the life of a girl so beloved by her family and friends. The outpouring of support across the country sends a clear message to those who spread bigotry and hatred – we will not accept it any longer.”