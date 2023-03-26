THE Mousetrap, the longest running play in the world, is heading to Woking as part of its 70th anniversary tour.
Agatha Christie’s murder mystery is visiting more than 70 venues across the country, including the New Victoria Theatre from Monday 10 April until Saturday 15 April.
It will see Major Metcalf played by Todd Carty, who is best known for his television roles as Mark Fowler in EastEnders, PC Gabriel Brent in The Bill and Tucker Jenkins in Grange Hill. He was also a contestant in Dancing on Ice and Celebrity Masterchef.
Gwyneth Strong (Cassandra in Only Fools and Horses) will return to the role of Mrs Boyle.
Also in the cast are Joelle Dyson (Dreamgirls, Funny Girl) as Mollie Ralston, Laurence Pears (Magic Goes Wrong) as Giles Ralston, Elliot Clay (The Mousetrap in London) as Christopher Wren, Essie Barrow (The Mousetrap in London) as Miss Casewell, and Joseph Reed (The Nobodies) as Detective Sergeant Trotter.
Seven strangers find themselves snowed in at Monkswell Manor, a stately countryside guesthouse. When a policeman arrives, the guests discover that a killer is in their midst.
One by one, the characters reveal their sordid pasts. Which one is the murderer? Who will be their next victim?