In response to a rise in rogue trading and doorstep crime in Woking, officers from Surrey Police’s Woking Safer Neighbourhood Team are working alongside Trading Standards, Crimestoppers and Woking Borough Council to combat the issue.
The most common type of rogue trading are rogue roof traders. Where the criminal will pose as a roofer and attempt to convince you that you have loose or missing roof tiles, missing joinery between bricks, or that your gutters need cleaning.
In fact, they have often previously gained access to your roof to create the damage that they will then offer to ‘repair’ for you. Initially, they will quote you a small sum of money and will then claim to find more ‘damage’ and quote you a further extortionate amount. The ‘work’ that they carry out will normally also need to be repaired by professionals costing even more money.
Criminals carrying out these offences will specifically target elderly and vulnerable victims – research shows that the average victim is around 80 years old and lives alone.
Shockingly in Woking since the beginning of the year, it is estimated that the total financial loss of victims is in excess of £158,000 – and it is only from the incidents that have been reported to police!
James, 81, a victim of rogue roof traders, said: “It started with a small amount of value to draw me in and then worked up to a larger amount of £2,500. I am angry that I got conned as well as losing the money, it has made me feel like a fool. They said they would come back the next day to replace some felting which would cost me a further £6,500. That is when I contacted the police.”
Surrey Police with the help of partner agencies, are proactively working to target and stop these criminals from exploiting the local community. They encourage you to report any incidents to them or Trading Standards – as it enables them to build a bigger picture of offences, modus operandi, and secure prosecutions.
Protect yourself and others by:
- Not talking to unexpected callers at your door. If you do, do not be pressured into agreeing for work to start immediately.
- Ensure you get quotes for work from at least three different companies and check their reviews and previous work. Look for a trader that is registered with an accredited trade body and an Alternative Dispute Resolution scheme.
- Do not pay cash or by card on your doorstep or attend a cash machine if invited to by a trader.
- If you sign a contract or enter a verbal agreement at home or online, you're legally entitled to a 14-day cancellation period, so make sure you are given these rights.
- Report any rogue traders and scams to the police and Trading Standards. If you feel unsafe or in an emergency, call 999.
If you have elderly relatives, neighbours, or friends, please share this information with them as they are most likely to be targeted.