BYFLEET has crowned a “royal family” as part of its parish day celebrations for this year.
Children aged 11 and under were invited to Byfleet Library last month to design and colour in an Easter egg shape in exchange for a chocolate one.
Each child was then asked if they would like to enter a competition to become Byfleet Parish Day’s king, queen, prince and princess for 2023.
It proved to be a popular event, with more than 90 children entering and 58 of them happy to have a try at becoming a royal family member.
Grahame Osborn, a committee member of the Friends of Byfleet Parish Day, said: “The rest were either too young or did not want to be entered and were happy with an egg!
“There was a very high standard of entries which left the judges with some difficult decisions.”
After much deliberation, Sebby Slade, aged 10, was crowned king, with Megan Veazey, also 10, his queen. Albert Baker and Mimi Nock, both 7, are prince and princess.
“On parish day they will accompany the Mayor of Woking on a horse and carriage which travels round the village before arriving at Byfleet Recreation Ground, where they will assist in opening the day,” Grahame said.
“They will also attend any other Byfleet events, such as the switch-on of Byfleet Christmas lights, when they will do the countdown.
“They were kitted out in their sashes and crowns last Friday (31 March) and photographs taken to record the occasion.
“Byfleet Parish Day is the biggest event in the area and this year the 156th show will be held on Saturday 15 July. It is opened by the Mayor of Woking.
“There will be more than 60 stalls from all sorts of local people, as well as a big arena show, a funfair and a Punch & Judy, clowns, bars and refreshments, and so on.
“The final line up for this year is still to be decided, but if the weather is fair we can expect more than 3,000 people to attend.”
The search for the royal family was organised by Lynn Cozens, ably supported by her daughter, Holly, the reigning Parish Day Queen, parish day committee members and Grahame.
Holly, 12 now but 11 when she was queen, said: “I really liked helping out with the eggs. I had a lovely time being Byfleet Parish Day Queen. It was a lot of fun and I hope the new royal family enjoy themselves too.”