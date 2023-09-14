A long-standing Woking company has been selected as one of the nation’s 100 most impressive small firms by the Small Business Saturday UK campaign, as it kicks off its second decade in the UK.
CRC (Tasktron Limited), which has repaired, refurbished and sold office machines such as printers to UK households and businesses for more than 45 years, was founded by Michael Boyd-Phillips and Peter Woolley in 1978.
Following a nationwide search, it has been chosen as part of this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up, which showcases a line-up of 100 of the most inspiring independent businesses from across the nation.
Small Business Saturday will return on December 2, with a mission to support and celebrate the UK’s 5.5 million small businesses.
With small firms facing huge challenges due to the cost-of-living crisis, the campaign is more vital than ever as it moves in to its second decade in the UK.
“We’re thrilled to be recognised in this year’s SmallBiz100 line-up,” said Michael.
“We’ve endured many highs and lows in the five decades since CRC began but business has never been tougher so having this national backing and support from the other fantastic 99 small businesses has been a much-needed boost.
“Our aim is to continue to spread the message far and wide that repairing and refurbishing office machines is better than buying new. Not only does this use less of the Earth’s precious resources and reduce the amount of harm caused through electronic waste, but it also saves people money.”
CRC will be profiled by the campaign on Sunday, September 10 as part of the 100-day countdown to Small Business Saturday UK.
The company will also be holding a special ‘Mend it Monday’ event the following day which will be devoted to mending people’s office machines absolutely free of charge as a way of giving back to the community that has supported CRC throughout the years.
Small Business Saturday is a grassroots, non-commercial campaign, which celebrates small business success and encourages consumers to ‘shop local’ and to support businesses in their communities.