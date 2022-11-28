A GIN festival has raised more than £4,000 for Woking & Sam Beare Hospice and other charities.
The event was the final one this year for the Downslink Challenge, which has raised more than £130,000 since it started in 2016.
Half the money goes to the hospice and half to a different guest charity each year.
The gin festival was held in Knaphill and attended by 87 people who were offered tastings of 10 different gins, many from local distillers. The main event is a 96-mile cycle ride on the Downslink bridleway that connects the North Downs Way and South Downs Way.
It starts at the Garibaldi pub in Knaphill, stops briefly in Brighton, before the return rid back to Knaphill. Cyclists can opt for the 48-mile, one-way ride.
Plans are under way for the cycle challenge next year, which will be held on Saturday 3 June.
The next event will be a quiz night at Holy Trinity Church on 25 February next year.
The main sponsor is Trident Honda, Ottershaw.
Richard Roberts, the managing director, said: “We love supporting enthusiastic community events, and having personally ridden in the cycle event the last couple of years, I know that it’s a fantastic day’s riding, mostly off road.
“Well done to all the team for another great year’s support for a wonderful charity.”
n FOR more information, visit www.saddlesore.bike.