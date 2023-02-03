WOKING Community Fund has raised more than £33,000 at a reception hosted by local businessman and vice-president at the Community Foundation for Surrey, Shahid Azeem.
The evening brought together local businesses and representatives of Woking Borough Council to launch a fundraising appeal supported by the council with match-funding.
Seymour’s Woking, Sharaz Homes, Arcom IT, Woking Asian Business Forum, Natta Buildings, JRL Group, Boz Fruit & Veg and Deli Class pledged a total of £22,500, with the council contributing £11,250 to 50% match-fund donations.
Woking Community Fund, which comes under the Community Foundation for Surrey umbrella, was established in 2012 and has awarded more than £125,000 in grants to support charities and organisations working in Woking for the benefit of the community.
Woking Borough Council deputy leader and portfolio holder for the voluntary sector, Cllr Will Forster, said: “I am delighted the council is joining forces with the Community Foundation for Surrey to help the voluntary sector across Woking.
“I know first-hand that the Woking-based foundation do amazing work. The council is looking forward to working with them to support charities, community groups and volunteers in the coming weeks, months and years.
“I want to thank the businesses who have already generously supported the Woking Community Fund. The new partnership between the council and the foundation is already proving its worth, bringing in vital funding from private donations.”
Woking Community Fund chairman Emma Patel underlined the importance of the fundraising event.
“With the donors’ enormous generosity and support, we are making a massive difference by providing positive solutions in our communities for local people and disadvantaged individuals,” she said.
“No act of kindness, no matter how small, is ever wasted. Thank you to everyone who attended.”
Community Foundation for Surrey chief executive Beccy Bowden added: “I’m really pleased to see the local business community stepping up to support the Woking Community Fund at a time when we are seeing a 400% increase in number of requests for funding to support those impacted by economic disadvantage in our county.
“It’s a real testament to the wonderful community spirit in Woking and I know that the money will be used to support those most in need.”
Since being established in 2005, the Community Foundation for Surrey has awarded nearly 5,000 grants totalling more than £20 million.
For more information on donating or making an application for funding, visit www.cfsurrey.org.uk and using the Give To Your Community tab find Woking Community Fund listed under All Our Funds.