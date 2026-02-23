The Chobham Business Club members were delighted to welcome the founders of the Children with Special Needs Foundation, together with committee members of the charity, to a lunch at Windlesham Golf Club.
The charity has been successfully run by the founders, Gordon Parris MBE and his wife Ann, for the past 30 years and they were delighted when Chobham Business Club president presented them with a cheque for £3,000. The charity is always more than happy to receive donations, no matter how large or small, in order to fund activities and projects for the children.
Gordon said: “The Children with Special Needs Charity has been invited many times over the years by Chobham Business Club members who have made generous donations to our charity.
“And 2025 was no exception with a most generous donation of £3,000 presented to us by the club president, Tricia Matthews.
“We are truly grateful for this continued support for our special children and the money will be put towards one of our projects. We wish the club every success for 2026.”
Chobham Business Club are in their 43rd year of helping local charities or organisations who do charitable work in the local area and have helped so many in the past.
The club was originally founded in 1983 by Ted Slough, from the band Concrete & Clay, John Jenkins, Peter Coxhead, Ken Atkins and John Medhurst.
Chobham Business Club started the Chobham Carnival a couple of years later and this still thrives every year on the first Monday in May on the Recreation Ground. The Chobham Business Club continues to sponsor the May Queen float.
If anyone is interested in becoming a member of Chobham Business Club, please call Alison Chambers on 07881 628057 or Tricia Matthews on 07976 417443.
Comments
