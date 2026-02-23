A long-serving former councillor and Labour Club stalwart, Mike Roberts, has been recognised for more than five decades of service to Woking following the presentation of a commemorative plaque by the Woking Labour Club and Institute.
The plaque was presented during a recent visit to Mr Roberts’ home by the club chairman, Paul Blagbrough, and the club’s current secretary, Sakhawat Hussein, in recognition of his long-standing contribution to the club and the local community in Woking.
Mr Roberts became involved with the Woking Labour Club in 1973, at a time when the organisation was in the process of regeneration.
He went on to serve for many years as Treasurer, playing a central role in guiding the club through periods of change, including relocation and redevelopment.
Mr Blagbrough described Mr Roberts as a key figure behind the scenes.
“He is a wise counsel,” he said. “He can be forthright in his views when he disagrees, and he is immensely supportive when he does agree. And if he disagrees, he can be persuaded if he thinks ultimately that what is being proposed is the right thing to do.
“Mike’s been a very, very good sounding board and co-manager of the Labour Club over many years.”
Founded in the 1920s, the Woking Labour Club was established after local Labour Party members were unable to rent premises due to political discrimination.
Members responded by building their own club, creating a base for political activity and wider community use. Over the decades, the club has relocated several times and now operates from Boundary Road.
Alongside his work with the club, Mike also served as a Labour councillor for Old Woking, representing residents on Woking Borough Council and working across party lines on local issues.
Alongside figures such as current club chairman and former Woking mayor Paul Blagbrough, he belongs to a generation of councillors whose influence was shaped more by committee rooms than campaign slogans. Colleagues say he was known for his diligence and commitment to practical local issues.
Today, the Labour Club continues to support community activity by providing space for a range of groups, including the Woking Fridge, which independently redistributes surplus food from local supermarkets.
The initiative focuses on sustainability and reducing food waste and is open to all.
Although now retired and less able to attend meetings regularly, Mr Roberts remains a committee member of the club.
The club shared that the presentation of the plaque was intended as a simple but meaningful acknowledgement of a lifetime of service that has helped sustain an important part of Woking’s civic and political life.
