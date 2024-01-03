Stagecoach has again extended its offer of a maximum fare of just £2 for a single bus journey in England.
The offer, part of the National Bus Fare Cap scheme, has been extended until the end of June 2024 – meaning more people can join the 84 million Stagecoach bus passengers who have already taken advantage of the new £2 single fares since their launch in January 2023.
The £2 offer has helped bus customers save money but has also boosted local economies.
Almost a quarter (23 per cent) of Stagecoach surveyed £2 single ticket customers said they were making trips they wouldn’t otherwise have made.
A similar proportion of customers reported they had switched some journeys from private vehicles to the bus, taking cars off the road, helping to reduce congestion and improve air quality for everyone.
Claire Miles, chief executive officer for Stagecoach said: “We are delighted to continue our participation in the £2 fare offer until at least the end of June 2024, giving more people the chance to see where the bus can take them.
“Around 10 million people in England live within walking distance of one of our bus stops, so we’re hoping that people will take the opportunity to get out of their cars and give the bus a try for the bargain price of just £2 for a single ticket.”
Tickets can be bought on the Stagecoach Bus App in advance of travel, or on the bus using contactless payment including Apple and Google Pay, or using cash.