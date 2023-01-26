BURGER King is opening a new restaurant in Woking town centre.
The company has not yet announced an opening date for the new burger venue on Commercial Way, but says it will create 25 new jobs. The fast food firm is now accepting applications for assistant managers, shift managers and crew members in Woking.
A new Burger King will also soon be opening in Walton-on-Thames.
“As we continue to deliver on our bold and ambitious growth plans, we are delighted to be creating new job and career opportunities in the area. We look forward to welcoming new starters into the Burger King family, at our new Woking and Walton-on-Thames restaurants,” said Jeremy Wright, the company's people director.
“We’re proud to provide an inclusive and supportive environment where our teams are able to develop their full potential and accelerate their careers, whilst making great friends and having fun along the way.”
Staff perks include flexible hours and free meals at work, to 50% off food and drink for friends and family. Hourly rates for crew members are £8 for those aged 16-17, £9.50 for 18-20, and £9.75 for those aged 21 and older.
Founded in 1954, the Burger King brand is the second largest fast food hamburger chain in the world.