A housebuilder recently joined the Great British Spring Clean, volunteering alongside the Weybridge in Bloom community project.
Seven team members from Cala Homes (Thames) joined approximately 60 volunteers, including local schools and community groups, to take part in a litter-picking initiative across various locations in Weybridge.
Weybridge allotments, nearby woods, and roads around the upcoming Brooklands Grove development were among the series of locations targeted by the Cala team.
The collective effort helped all the volunteers fill bags of litter, which were then collected and disposed of responsibly, helping to create a cleaner and more welcoming environment for the community.
As part of its Community Pledge, Cala is donating £500 to Weybridge in Bloom.
The funding will be used to provide tools and bulbs for volunteers who dedicate their time each week to maintaining and enhancing Weybridge’s public spaces with flowers and plants, increasing civic pride and making the town an even more enjoyable place to live.
The Community Pledge marks the housebuilder’s commitment to providing positive social impact to the areas it builds through community engagement initiatives, such as school workshops, volunteering, donations and sponsorships.
Alison Deakin, sales and marketing director at Cala Thames, said: “At Cala, we are passionate about supporting the communities in which we build. It was fantastic to see so many people come together for the Great British Spring Clean, and we are proud to have played our part in this initiative.
“Through our Community Pledge sponsorship, we hope to support the ongoing efforts of Weybridge in Bloom and contribute to making Weybridge a greener, cleaner, and more beautiful place.”
Brooklands Grove, a development which will be launched later this year, will offer a range of three and four-bedroom houses and one and two-bedroom apartments.