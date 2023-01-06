AN on-court appearance by one of England’s greatest squash players delighted local club members.
James Willstrop visited Woking Squash Club recently, providing coaching sessions for the club’s budding young stars.
“It is so motivating for our young talented players to be able to engage with a legend of the sport and be given insight on what it takes to get to the very top of the game,” said the club’s chairman, Tito Nath.
Known as “The Marksman” for his accurate shot placement, James is a Commonwealth gold medallist.
He won the men’s doubles with Declan James in 2022 at Birmingham, where he represented Team England for the sixth time. Other accolades include winning gold in the men’s singles and bronze in the men’s doubles in 2018 at the Commonwealth games in Australia.
Woking Squash Club describes itself as “a very active, not-for-profit club, run by our members for our members” and aims to support the grwoth of the sport.
“The club is eager to do as much as it can to support its players and members were afforded the chance to be inspired by a world ranked squash star famed for the triple fake shot,” said Tito. “We were dazzled by his outstanding skills in the comfort of our own club.”
The club’s junior contingent of rising stars, who have performed well in regional and national competitions, enjoyed a 75-minute coaching session where James offered them tips and techniques.
Following the junior’s session, James moved to the club’s adult players, some of whom were given a once-in-a-life time experience of playing one game with the former world number one in a mesmerising exhibition of skills and accurate shoot making
“The finale of the evening was a question and answer session where James spoke openly and honestly on areas such as the mental part of the game and how to succumb nerves under the pressure of competitive play,” said Tito.
“Nothing was too much for James and he stayed and mingled with the members for photos and one on one discussions.
“Everyone thoroughly enjoyed the evening with James and we were humbled by how down to earth he was and also full of praise for our dedicated traditional squash club.”
Woking club coach Paul Reilly added: “It was a privilege to be entertained by one of the all-time greats in squash. All in all, we were all elated by having James at the club.”
To find out more about the club, visit www.wokingsquashclub.org