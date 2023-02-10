THE Chicago Blues Brothers cruise back in to Woking on Friday 3 March with a new show.
The Cruisin’ for a Bluesin’ tour is an update on the show they’ve been performing for more than 30 years around the globe.
The producers are constantly updating the content and staging to keep the audiences entertained and engaged.
No two tours are the same but, as always, The Chicago Blues Brothers will take their audience on a rollercoaster ride through the “golden” age of blues, soul, Motown and rock ’n’ roll, with some added lunacy.
Join Jake and Elwood, The Sweet Soul Sisters and the CBB Band for a hand clapping, foot-stomping, hit parade corker of an evening at the New Victoria Theatre.
For one night only, getting the blues has never been so much fun.