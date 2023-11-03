WEST Surrey Family History Society invites you to Woking Leisure Centre today (Saturday, November 4) for the 2023 Surrey Family History Fair.
Doors open at 10am (until 4.30pm), with free entry, so there is a lot of time to discover family and local history, researching some finer points with a team of experts or browsing and maybe buying from the many family history bookstalls and commercial enterprises.
Help tables are available for general enquiries as well as specialist researchers. Experts Captain Graham Bandy (Army), Kathy Chater (Huguenot and Afro-Caribbean), Brian Swann (DNA), Ruth Matthewson (Irish and Scottish), Penny Allen (Canadian) and Graham Walter with the Census Detectives will be on hand.
Visitors are requested where possible to bring original documents.
The reference library will have many items relating to Surrey, parts of London and Middlesex, including the Victorian A-Z of London and a copy of Phillimore’s Atlas of Parish Registers. The Members Interests will be able to be consulted.
The society’s extensive bookstall will be available, together with family and local history books.
West Surrey Family History Society was formed in 1974 to, as now, collect, index, co-ordinate, publish and make accessible documents or records relating to Surrey.
It holds in-person meetings at Camberley, Walton-on-Thames and Woking, as well as Zoom meetings. Woking meetings are held at Trinity Methodist Church, Brewery Road, GU21 4LH on the second Tuesday of the month, starting at 7.30pm.