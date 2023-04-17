WALK the Walk, the Woking-based breast cancer charity, has marked raising £137 million in its 25 years with giant displays of the decorated bras its fundraisers wear on its MoonWalk events.
Aerial photographs of the bras, laid out in the shape of a bra and spelling out “137” were taken at one of the outdoor sport pitches at the Woking Sportsbox on Egley Road before pupils at the attached Hoe Valley School arrived for lessons.
The photos were taken by Leatherhead-based photographer Ollie Dixon, who has worked with Walk the Walk previously, using a drone camera.
Ollie has been a full-time photographer for about 10 years and added drone photography to his work several years ago.
“Where there is an opportunity to shoot a drone image and rules allow, there’s the option to make something more interesting,” he said.
“This all fell together. They had 137 bras and we started off with a rectangle and that looked OK but we had the second option of doing the bras and number and that was much better.”
Ollie said a live feed from the drone allows him to adjust the subject he is shooting to get the best image.
“It’s a low-res image of what the camera is going to capture, but quite clear; it’s a bit like having your phone in the sky.”
Nina Barough, the founder and chief executive of Walk the Walk, said: “We are very grateful to the Woking Sportsbox for their support in enabling us to take the image.
“It is amazing to see these 137 decorated bras laid out in such a fun way to celebrate reaching a landmark - who knew there could be so many ways to decorate a bra!”
The roots of Walk the Walk go back to 1996 when Nina and 13 friends power walked the New York Marathon in their bras and raised £25,000 for breast cancer research. A few months later, she was diagnosed with breast cancer herself and her friends and family supported her by walking the London Marathon in their bras, raising another £25,000.
Two years later, Nina organised MoonWalk London, a night-time power walking marathon and half marathon, after only half her friends who applied to the London Marathon received places.
Since then, Walk the Walk has been organising events, such as MoonWalks in Scotland and Iceland, and participation in other events around the world.
The charity gives grants to research, particularly in secondary breast cancer, and often small charities that provide emotional and physical support for those living with cancer, and work to prevent the illness. It also runs a Men Get Breast Cancer Too campaign.
Nina said: “The decorated bra has been such an iconic trademark for Walk the Walk since the charity began.
“Originally, and unintentionally, it was thought a little rebellious, and a controversial statement.
“However, it was always fun and it is that aspect which continues to make the bra a powerful symbol and has enabled people to talk openly about breast cancer.
“It has raised awareness, encouraged people to raise an incredible £137 million and allowed the charity to invest in research and integrated care for those living with breast cancer.
“We have also been able to invest in prevention, by encouraging people to become more active, more body aware and to realise their own potential for good health.”
MoonWalks are fully back this year after disruption during the pandemic and will start with the 25th London event on Saturday 20 May at Clapham Common. This will be followed by the Iceland MoonWalk on 13 June at Lake Myvatn and then the Scottish one on 9 September in Holyrood Park, Edinburgh.
Nina, whose work has earned her a CBE, said: “When we took our first steps back in 1996, I had no idea what lay ahead, but I am so incredibly proud of how far we have come and how much we have achieved since then.
“We may be celebrating 25 years of MoonWalking, but we still have so much to do as a charity, and so much to contribute.”
For more information, visit www.walkthewalk.org.