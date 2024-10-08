There’s not long to go until one of the borough’s biggest showcases returns to Woking.
‘Working Together for Woking’, returns to Woking Leisure Centre on November 7, bringing together more than 80 voluntary groups and organisations.
The free event is the largest local voluntary sector networking opportunity of its kind, inviting groups to connect and strengthen the range of support on offer to residents.
It will run from 10am until 2pm, giving locals the chance to find out more about the community support available on their doorsteps or to sign-up as a volunteer.
Stallholders include Andy’s Men’s Club, Woking Library, Surrey Choices, The Basingstoke Canal Society, Barnardo’s Woking Family Centre, LinkAble, York Road Project and WeACT (Woking Environment Action) and more.
Cllr Ann-Marie Barker said: “Now in its fourth year, ‘Working Together for Woking’ is an incredibly valuable community event for both residents and the voluntary sector alike.
“As the borough’s biggest showcase of voluntary support, the room is filled with dedicated individuals who are committed to supporting local people. Bringing organisations together to connect and network, strengthens relationships and the quality of care when people need it the most.
“Woking is so fortunate to have such a wealth of voluntary support throughout the borough. If you’re available on Thursday 7 November, I encourage you to come along to learn what support is available in your community or be inspired and join the army of volunteers making Woking a better place to be.”
The mayor will also be in attendance.