We can learn a lot from the wartime attitude to food. We could all do with some advice and help with making every scrap count and have no food waste. Some of the recipes in this book, written in 1964, may not be to all our tastes (anybody for game casserole?), but there are some handy tips on how to make scrambled eggs, although I admit I do mine in the microwave, and recipes for various cakes, including a Valentines cake.