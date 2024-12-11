A book of short stories that started as entertainment for family and friends could raise funds to help Ukrainian children suffering under Russian military aggression.
Pete Frost, a scientist who lives in North Ascot but has roots in Egham, has published Uncle Chris's Collection of Crafty Short Stories in the hope of raising money to support the charity World Vision.
The book began with a simple short story with a twist at the end Pete wrote a few years ago.
“Friends and family loved the twist so I wrote a few more, trying to fool them with the twist at the end,” he said.
“Once of my friends suggested that I publish them so I told the Ukrainian lady who sits next to me at work and I suggested I would donate money to help the children of Ukraine. Of course she loved the idea.
“The book is for young and older adults and is a collection of 20 cosy mysteries, easy to read and each only takes five minutes or so.”
Pete chose to support World Vision as he already sponsors an African child through the charity.
His work has helped his writing.
“In the 35 years of working as a scientist my role has been to come up with new ideas, which now helps me to create twists to fool people in stories,” Pete said.
“Many of the twists in my stories have come from real life events that have happened to me or someone I know.
“I needed a title for the book so I named it after my friend Chris, who has been very encouraging, and used ‘uncle’ as one of the characters is Uncle Chris.”
The book at can be bought online at Amazon or Waterstones. It will also be an Ebook soon. It costs £10.