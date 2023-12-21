Consigned to Ewbank’s auctioneers in Send, The Tale of Jemima Puddle-Duck was described as being “signed by the author” and its provenance as “gifted to the vendor by the original owner, born in 1932, who was given this autographed book as a child by a schoolteacher friend of her parents. The schoolteacher had been to an event in Liverpool in 1937 where this book was signed in person for her by Beatrix Potter.”