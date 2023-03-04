CHARITIES and community groups have received a total of £8,000 from the proceeds of the 2022 Ripley bonfire and fireworks celebrations.
The event, with its torch-lit procession, fireworks, funfair and food stalls, is one of the most popular occasions of its kind in the area.
Last year marked its return after its cancellation in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.
Steve Hill, chairman of the Ripley Bonfire Association, said at the time: “I am proud to see the return of the legendary village bonfire.
“The success of this event is down to the hard work of our many volunteers, the bonfire builders, event marshals, collectors and everyone else who makes the night such a success. I would like to thank them all.
“I would also like to express my gratitude to our generous sponsors, advertisers and Benson’s Funfair, as well as the public for their generous donations.”
Mr Hill presented cheques to the main beneficiaries of the not-for-profit event at a ceremony at a packed village cricket club last month.
Local community groups and organisations to benefit included Ripley Over 60s, Scouts, pre-school, the parish council, Send Guides, Surrey Air Ambulance, Woking & Sam Beare Hospices, Surrey Search and Rescue and SERV, the volunteer motorbike couriers who transport blood for transfusion across the county.
Speaking on behalf of the parish council, Cllr Sarah Gill said: “I am extremely grateful to receive the generous donation, which makes a huge difference towards the funding of the Christmas lights that create such a festive atmosphere in Ripley.”