A sequel to the play based on the classic Hasbro board game Cluedo – which is 75 years old next year – is coming to the New Victoria Theatre in Woking from March 5 to 9.
Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter follows the huge success of the critically acclaimed original play with a new comedy mystery.
The hilarious whodunnit returns with a new story, a new house, new suspects and lots of new bodies.
With a new story set in the 1960s, featuring The Honourable Mrs Emerald Peacock, Colonel Eugene Mustard, Professor Alex Plum, Miss Annabel Scarlett, The Reverend Hal Green and the housekeeper Mrs White, Cluedo 2 – The Next Chapter is a riotous spoof of a comedy thriller penned by Laurence Marks and Maurice Gran, pictured by John Hytch, and directed by Mark Bell.
As the bodies pile up and our infamous colourful characters dart from room to room trying to escape the murderer and survive the night,
Cluedo 2 will keep you guessing right up to the finale and invites budding detectives of all ages to watch for the clues and unravel the secrets, as they try to work out whodunnit, with what and where.
Tickets are available from CluedoStagePlay.com