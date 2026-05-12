A Bisley man who repeatedly stole meat and food from a Surrey petrol station has been handed a community order.
Guildford Magistrates heard that Nicholas Andrews helped himself to meat and fish products totalling over £500 in value from Lightwater BP.
The 49-year-old of Arethusa Way stole from its M&S Simply Food on four occasions during a two-month spell.
The court heard Andrews stole food and meat products worth £45 and £115 on March 6 and 7, respectively.
He stole a further £20 of stock on March 15 before food and meat products worth £151 and £132 were respectively stolen on April 17 and 22.
Andrews was handed the community order with a rehabilitation activity last Wednesday after admitting to five counts of theft.
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