The UK’s largest bird park Birdworld near Farnham is giving away 100 free tickets to NHS and emergency service workers this half-term.
The popular family attraction, which welcomes more than 100,000 visitors a year, has announced the generous gesture to express gratitude for the dedicated work of NHS parents, carers and guardians.
The tickets can be used from October 21 to 29 at Birdworld’s Halloween Pumpkin Harvest and is available to Blue Light cardholders on a first-come-first-serve basis.
Aimed at children aged up to 11 years, the spooky event gives little ones and their families the chance to enjoy a fun day of seasonal crafts, pumpkin picking, and a special Halloween trail.
The children’s entertainment duo, 'Morris & Merry Mice', will also be at the park, sharing lively seasonal songs, captivating tales, and more.
Woodies Wheeler Bennett, marketing manager at Birdworld, said: “This is an incredibly exciting time for Birdworld. Under new management, we are continuing to strengthen our community focus, and thought, what better opportunity to express our gratitude to our hardworking NHS and emergency service workers than during our Halloween Pumpkin Harvest.”
Woodies continued: “We hope that NHS parents, carers, and guardians, along with their families, will have a fantastic time at Birdworld and enjoy this well-deserved day out. Don't forget, we are encouraging the little ones to come in their spookiest costumes – we can’t wait to see what they have dressed up as.”
This offer is available for one adult and up to two children per ticket. To book a spot, please contact Birdworld at 01420 22140. Blue Light cards will be requested for verification on arrival and to be mentioned as part of the NHS Halloween offer.