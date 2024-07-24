Bewley Homes has recently helped keep afloat a Surrey family’s dreams of participating in the annual Guildford Raft Race.
The company gave building materials from its new development in Rowledge. To help build the family’s innovative and eco-friendly raft, as well as a donation to the Guildford Lions Club.
Constructed from wooden pallets, 286 four-pint empty plastic milk bottles and repurposed broken garden furniture. The raft won the coveted sustainability award with judges saying it was a ‘masterclass in recycling’. The craftsmanship and environmental consciousness displayed by the family earned high praise from the judges and spectators alike.
Terry Steadman, who spearheaded the project, commented: “We were keen to try and make the raft completely out of recycled materials and delighted to have received the sustainability award.
“The support from Bewley Homes was invaluable, and it was fantastic to see our hard work and commitment to recycling and reusing materials pay off.”