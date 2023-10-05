The Beavers of 1st St John’s Colony were recently working on their My World Challenge when Johnathan Lord MP and nurse Nicky Fletcher visited them at their meeting place in St John’s Village.
The youngsters learnt about the different ways of serving the community and asked their visitors a lot of questions.
Beaver Scouts are aged between six and eight years. They learn about the world around them by having fun and making new friends with their fellow Beavers.
They earn badges in life skills, grow in confidence, and are challenged to reach the highest award that a Beaver Scout can earn, which is the Bronze Award, before moving on to Cub Scouts.