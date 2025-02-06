Woking FC are hosting Woking & Sam Beare Hospice on Saturday (15 February) for their home game against Tamworth.
Representing the football club’s chosen charity of the year, the hospice mascot Sam Bear will be joining Woking FC mascot KC Kat on the pitch before the game.
The day will help to raise awareness of the Always in our Hearts Appeal which sees the hospice striving to raise £500,000 by March this year.
A spokesperson for the hospice will join fans in the VIP lounge before the match to talk about how the hospice is such an integral part of our community.
For tickets to the match, visit wokingfc.co.uk. Come along and support your local team and local hospice!