THE Surrey Half Marathon returns to the borough this Sunday, with thousands of runners taking to routes around Woking.
Races start and end at Woking Park. Last year’s event saw more than 1,500 runners tackle the half-marathon route, with other distances being a 5K course and 2K kids’ race.
The route leads out from Woking into the surrounding countryside and back, but will see some road closures in place for the safety of the runners. Some roads will be prohibited for traffic from 7.30am to 1pm on Sunday. Others are designated as clearways, with no stopping or waiting on those streets from 6am to 1pm.
The road closures have proved controversial in previous years, with some residents feeling trapped in their homes for the duration of the event. Race organisers offered to provide a suitable travel plan for anyone requiring “essential use of affected roads”, such as a care visit, Meals on Wheels delivery, hospital appointment or similar, although these had to be notified by the beginning of February.
On-going local road works looked like making the situation worse this year, but Cllr Will Forster, the deputy leader of Woking Council, was able to offer some help regarding those fears.
“Affinity Water has confirmed that Old Woking Road will reopen to traffic from Friday afternoon,” he said. “This will help ease congestion in the Woking area and ensure motorists are not ‘trapped’ by road closures on Sunday when the Surrey Half Marathon takes place.
“However, Affinity Water have said they may need to return to fix the ongoing issues on Old Woking Road in future – but those works shouldn’t involve a full road closure.”
If you have plans to travel, check the full list of road closures below.
Road Affected – Part of the Road – Time Closed
Kingfield Road – Between Wych Hill Lane and High Street – 7:30am- 1:00pm
Vicarage Road – Entire length – 7:30am- 1:00pm
Westfield Road – Entire length – 7:30am- 1:00pm
New Lane – Entire length -–7:30am- 10:30am
Sutton Green Road – Between New Lane and Blanchards Hill – 7:30am- 10:30am
Blanchards Hill – Between Sutton Green Road and Clay Lane – 7:30am- 10:30am
Clay Lane – Between Blanchards Hill and the A320 – 7:30am- 12:00pm
A320 – Between Salt Box R/B and Mayford R/B – 7:30am- 12:00pm
Burdenshott Road – Entire length – 7:30am-12:00pm
Smarts Heath Lane – Entire length – 7:30am-12:00pm
Smarts Heath Road – Entire length – 7:30am-12:00pm
Blackhorse Road – Between Smarts Heath Lane closure and Saunders Lane – 7:30am-12:00pm
Saunders Lane – Entire length – 7:30am -12:30pm
Mayford Green – Entire length – 7:30am -12:30pm
Guildford Road B380 – Entire length – 7:30am -1:00pm
Westfield Avenue – Entire length – 7:30am -1:00pm
Wych Hill Lane – Between A320 Egley Road and Westfield Avenue – 7:30am -1:00pm
Road Affected – Part of Road – Time of Clearway
Kingfield Road – Between Wych Hill Lane and High Street – 6:00am- 1:00pm
Vicarage Road – Entire length – 6:00am- 1:00pm
Westfield Avenue – Entire length – 6:00am- 1:00pm
Westfield Road – Entire length – 6:00am- 1:00pm
New Lane – Entire length – 6:00am -10:30am
Guildford Road (B380) – Between Egley Road (A320) and Westfield Road – 6:00am -1:00pm
Smarts Heath Road – Between Saunders Lane and Mayford Green – 6:00am- 12:00pm
Mayford Green – Between Smarts Heath Road and Egley Road (A320) – 6:00am- 12:30pm