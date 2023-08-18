Woking Street Angels are looking for new recruits.
The group of volunteers patrol on Friday and Saturday nights to help those who find themselves vulnerable or in need on the streets of Woking.
In their distinctive blue and yellow jackets, the Street Angels are beacons of calm, ready to help those most in need in the town at night.
You may even have crossed paths with them already. Perhaps they once helped your daughter get home safely after losing her friends in the early hours of the morning, or your son get back on his feet and into a taxi.
As well as ensuring people get home safely, the Street Angels also hope to alleviate some pressures on emergency services.
Woking Street Angels co-ordinator Emma Ward said: “By being present in the town centre and offering our support, we can prevent unnecessary calls to the emergency services while also stopping some incidents from escalating, whether it be administering basic first aid, sitting with someone who needs a listening ear or just being a friendly face on the street.
“We are there to support wherever the night takes us.”
Woking Street Angels were established in 2010 by members of local churches to help provide care and support in Woking town centre.
With the support of Surrey Police, Woking Borough Council and Woking People of Faith, the Street Angels have gone from strength to strength and are now an integral and important part of the night-time economy.
The patrols on Friday and Saturdays are from 10pm until around 4am in mixed groups.
The Street Angels are always looking for caring individuals to join their friendly team and are looking for new volunteers to join their autumn training.
The volunteers are drawn from across Woking and from all walks of life.
The recruitment process involves a short interview and six training sessions in the essential skills needed to ensure the Street Angels are able to do their job effectively.
Each volunteer receives full training, including safeguarding and personal safety, before being issued with the easily-recognisable uniform.
If you are interested in joining, you can organise a taster session to see what the Street Angels are all about.