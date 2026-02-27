With spring arriving now is the perfect time to visit RHS Wisley for just £1 thanks to this year’s National Lottery Open Week, which runs from 7-14 March.
Open Week is a way for National Lottery-funded venues to say thank you for the £30million raised for good causes every week by offering free entry, discounts and exclusive deals at attractions across the UK.
During National Lottery Open Week, visitors to the any of five spectacular RHS gardens, including RHS Wisley, who present a digital or physical National Lottery ticket, Scratchcard or Instant Win game will pay just £1 admission per person for up to four people.
The recent mild temperatures have meant that spring is quickly arriving at RHS Wisley, making it an exciting time to visit as flowers burst into bloom and fill the garden with pockets of vibrant colour, from bright blue pushkinias to luscious yellow daffodils to camellia’s, cyclamen, magnificent magnolias and early blossom.
Young visitors can also join Mr Toad, Ratty, Mole and Badger for a brand-new interactive garden trail, based on the well-loved book The Wind in the Willows.
The adventurous route explores iconic sights and brings plenty of storybook magic using the rich, nature-based world of The Wind in the Willows to spark curiosity about wildlife, habitats, and the importance of protecting the natural environment.
The National Lottery Heritage Fund has supported the RHS Gardens in many important ways, including free gardening activities and events in local communities.
The restoration of the historic laboratory at RHS Wisley and the creation of a centre for horticultural science and learning were also made possible via a grant from the fund.
For more information on the RHS and National Lottery Open Week, please visit rhs.org.uk
