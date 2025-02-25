Some 240 pupils at Barnsbury Primary School were taught the importance of staying safe from the dangers of playing around nearby construction sites as part of a school programme hosted by Cala Homes (Thames).
The children took part in Cala’s “Stay Safe, Stay Away” initiative, hosted by Steve Morris, who ran an interactive session that uncovered the history of building houses and engaged the children in roles within the construction industry.
The initiative is part of Cala Homes’ Community Pledge, which it delivers as part of its Chestnut Fields development, located near the school.
Through the Community Pledge, the housebuilder commits to providing positive social impacts to the areas it builds through community engagement initiatives, such as school workshops, volunteering, donations, sponsorships and bursaries.
A spokesperson for Barnsbury Primary School, said: “On behalf of our children and staff, we’re thankful to Steve for dedicating his time to provide our pupils with an engaging and thought-provoking session on the topic of safety around construction sites.
“The initiative helped the students gain a deeper understanding of the potential dangers these sites present and the importance of leaving them to trained professionals, all while providing them with insights on the history of our homes and the different roles and responsibilities of the people behind them.”
Steve, group HSE manager at Cala Homes (Thames), said: “While all our sites are secure, it is essential children understand the potential dangers of entering construction sites to ensure their safety and that of their friends.
“Although it’s a serious subject, it was brilliant to see the pupils at Barnsbury Primary actively engage with our presentation – asking insightful questions and even trying on our safety gear to better understand the importance of leaving construction work to the professionals.
“We hope that by raising awareness, we can perhaps inspire the next generation of construction professionals.”