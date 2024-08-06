The amazing sound of the Bandemics brought Jubilee Square to life last month and helped raise more than £1,000 for charity at the same time.
With all the big band instruments, and the beautiful vocals of Elise, the positivity was unmistakeable as crowds gathered on the steps to listen.
All in aid of Woking & Sam Beare Hospice, the band gave fabulous renditions of classics such as Summertime and Orange Coloured Sky, to mention just a few.
Members of the public generously donated to the collection buckets, raising over £1,000, which equates to more than 52 hours of care for a patient on the charity’s In-Patient Unit.
“We are so grateful to the Bandemics for giving up their time to hold this fantastic concert for us,” said Kerry Gibb, PR & Communications Officer at the hospice.
“It was such a great afternoon and raised valuable funds so that we can continue giving outstanding care to our community.”