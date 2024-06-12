Why not bag a summer bargain at Woking’s NCT (National Childbirth Trust) Nearly New Sale on Saturday, June 22 from 10.30am to midday, at 1st Knaphill Scout Headquarters.
The sale is an opportunity to shop for high-quality, second-hand baby and children's clothing and shoes from birth to age 12, maternity wear, nursery equipment, toys, books and more.
It enables local parents to sell on items they no longer need, with profits supporting the work of the charity locally and nationally. It is a ticketed sale, meaning sellers are charged a small commission for having their goods sold for them by NCT volunteers.
Early entry is available for NCT members (proof required) from 10.15am, entry for non-members is by a donation (suggested £2 per family) which goes towards the charity.