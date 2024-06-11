The cast for the brand new award-winning musical Dear Evan Hansen has been revealed. It will be at the New Victoria Theatre from Tuesday, October 29 to Saturday, November 2.
Evan is an anxious high school kid who wants nothing more than to fit in. On his way to fitting in, he didn’t tell the whole truth. Now, he must give up on a life he never dreamt he would have. As events spiral and the truth comes out, Evan faces a reckoning with himself and everyone around him.
Ryan Kopel (Newsies) will play the iconic role of Evan Hansen, alongside Lauren Conroy (Into The Woods) as Zoe Murphy and Alice Fearn (Wicked, Come From Away) as Evan’s mum Heidi.
Joined by Helen Anker (Mamma Mia!) as Cynthia Murphy, Richard Hurst (The Lion King) as Larry Murphy, Killian Thomas Lefevre (Bat Out Of Hell) as Connor Murphy, Tom Dickerson (Heathers) as Jared Kleinman, Vivian Panka (9 to 5 the Musical) as Alana Beck and Sonny Monaghan (discovered via TikTok) as alternate Evan.
Director Adam Penford said: “I am beyond thrilled with the talented cast we have assembled. An exciting mix of musical theatre legends and rising stars. It's been nine years since the original show premiered, and it's an honour to be the first production to reimagine this powerful story through a contemporary lens.”
It is the first production of the musical in the UK to perform the show with an ensemble. Members are Lara Beth-Sas, Will Forgrave, Daniel Forrester, Jessica Lim, Sonny Monaghan and Shakira Simpson.
TikTok users who were interested in being cast in the production, were invited to upload a video of themselves singing any number from the show. More than 2,000 videos were submitted and 36 were invited to in-person auditions. Sonny Monaghan was cast in the ensemble and as alternate Evan, a result of the TikTok collaboration.
Production partnered with The Mix, the UK’s leading digital charity for under 25 year-olds. The show deals with sensitive topics that are relevant to young people today. The partnership will ensure that anyone affected by the issues explored in the show knows where to find support.
The Mix will provide training to the cast and creative team on how to appropriately respond to queries from the public, both online and offline, and equip them with the knowledge to direct individuals to the right support channels.
It also aims to create engaging and informative content to help elevate and empower young people at a time when they need it most. Including resources and tips on skills for transitioning into adulthood.
Packed with some of the biggest musical theatre songs of the last decade, Dear Evan Hansen has a score by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul (Oscar-winning composers for The Greatest Showman and La La Land) and a book by Steven Levenson. Its many awards include the Tony® Award for Best Musical, Olivier Award for Best New Musical and the Grammy® Award for Best Musical Theatre Album.