It is only just over two weeks until the popular Farnham Pilgrim Marathon returns for the 14th time.
Sunday, September 10 is the date to remember – particularly if you are a runner and have not yet registered to take part.
The number of places is limited so time is of the essence. As well as runners, the event also needs marshals to help it take place safely, so anyone who would like a rewarding Sunday activity should sign up. All the details are below.
The Farnham Pilgrim Marathon and Half Marathon has been well supported since it began in 2010, when it won the award for best newcomer.
It is a beautiful course through some of Surrey’s finest countryside, with challenging hills to test even the best runners. It is, of course, an unrivalled opportunity to raise money for good causes, particularly those close to the runners themselves.
The money raised will be distributed to local organisations. Two charities, in particular, have been selected this year. Hearing Dogs for Deaf People is a very important charity helping to keep those affected safe – for example, alerting them to a smoke alarm – and helping to relieve their loneliness and isolation.
The second charity being supported is the Simon Trust, helping support a centre caring for young adults in Surrey suffering from autism and complex needs. Any runners who wish to support these charities will find details on the marathon website below.
This event is greatly helped by the generosity of local organisations, including Farnham Town Council, Winkworth, Back to Action and South East Water.
The Farnham Pilgrim Marathon starts at The Sands, GU10 1NE, OS grid reference SU 883464.
The full marathon starts at 9am, the half at 9.30am.