Ashford and St Peter’s Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust’s Colorectal Department completed 100 robotic major bowel operations over an 18-month period.
They took place July 2023 and December 2024, significantly improving outcomes for patients.
Robotic surgery provides 3D visuals coupled with instruments that have 360-degree mobility, giving superior views, dexterity and precision, and permitting fine control minimally invasive surgery, not previously possible.
The colorectal robotic resections have removed and reconstructed sections of patient’s large bowels, primarily for cancers, but also inflammatory conditions such as endometriosis, diverticular disease, colitis and Crohn’s disease. Using the Trust’s da Vinci surgical robot for these operations accelerated the recovery of patients.
Jonathan Trickett, robotic lead at the Trust, said: “This is an important milestone and one that has improved the lives of many of our patients. Using our da Vinci robot for this type of surgery means we have seen a decrease in the length of hospital stay of patients, fewer complications, including surgical site infections, and fewer readmissions compared to laparoscopic or open surgeries.”
“Surgery using the da Vinci surgical robot at the trust started in July 2023 and utilisation of this single system has been at one of the highest levels in the country, optimising return on the investment. Over 500 patients from several specialities, including colorectal, upper GI, bariatrics, gynaecology, endometriosis and urology, have benefited from the robotic surgery.
“There are many other patients from our community who could benefit and a key aim for the trust is to expand this service to provide equal access to the highest quality care for our patients.”
Dr Mark Roland, chief medical officer, added: “It is fantastic to see this remarkable piece of equipment being put to such good use. The potential to treat more patients means we can make sure that our local community receives the best possible care.”