Artists at an art gallery in Woking are celebrating Christmas early this festive season.
Customers are now able to get into ArtHouse Galleries, which you can find at the Jubilee Square end of the Victoria Place shopping centre, via a brand-new shutter.
The old shutter had been broken since April and because it had been made in Germany 25 years ago, the landlord was unable to obtain parts to repair it. But thanks to a new custom-made smart shutter, the gallery is fully accessible again for local art lovers.
“It has been very frustrating seeing people looking in the window but not gauging we had a door round the corner,” said director Kate Winskill.
“We are hoping a massive open doorway will entice people in to buy original gifts after a slow summer.”
ArtHouse Galleries is a cooperative venture manned by artists from Woking, the rest of Surrey and South West London. Artists aim to offer original in-expensive artworks to customers.
It is open daily from 10.30am to 5.30pm until Christmas Eve and customers can view work by 20 different painters. Including abstracts, landscapes, pop-ups, handmade ceramics and glass and more.
Most of the artists also undertake commissions and Kate urges people to hurry so they can get a special gift for a loved one or friend in time for Christmas.
For those who hate wrapping presents, the gallery offers a free gift wrapping service on selected days and free local delivery on large pieces of artwork.
Kate added: “Things to look out for in the gallery are hand turned wooden Christmas trees by Austin Steer, he is selling these in aid of Surrey Search and Rescue.
“There is also Max Kerly, whose amazingly intricate pen and ink drawings of buildings can take up to 200 hours to complete!”