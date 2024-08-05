An art exhibition showing artwork created by children and young people who use local mental health services will take place later this month.
The ‘My Voice Matters’ Exhibition will showcase art by youngsters from Mindworks Surrey’s STARS and New Leaf services.
It opens at 2pm on August 27 and runs until September 6 at The Horton Epsom. The exhibition is free to enter and showcases artwork by young people and their parents, carers and staff.
The STARS and New Leaf services are part of Mindworks Surrey, the local NHS provider of emotional wellbeing and mental health services for young people. It is led by Surrey and Borders Partnership NHS Foundation Trust, in partnership with other NHS and third sector providers.
STARS supports children and young people who have been affected by sexual abuse and assault. New Leaf is for children and young people who are in care, leaving care, are adopted or under special guardianship orders.
The children and young people and their carers who use STARS and New Leaf, were invited to create art relating to the theme of ‘My Voice Matters’. Linked to Children’s Mental Health Week earlier this year.
Rebecca Robertson works as a specialist mental health therapist within the STARS service and is also a qualified art therapist.
She explained: “Being able to express yourself through art can be a therapeutic experience for some but can also during the process release traumatic thoughts, experiences, and feelings.
“It’s not just the finished image, which is useful, but also the process of creating it.”
One of the images being displayed at the exhibition is named ‘Flowers’ and the young person who created the painting said: “I feel satisfied when I do art. It is simple.”