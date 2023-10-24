CREATIVES from portrait artists to leather workers filled the village hall last Saturday (October 21) for the finale of the Chobham Festival.
The Artworks art exhibition and craft show was an opportunity to be inspired and buy some special gifts.
It was the final event in the annual feast of musical and other entertainments held over two weeks.
The festival began with a packed jazz supper in the hall and included two concerts and songs of praise in St Lawrence Church, a children’s puppet show at Coworth Flexlands School and poetry readings in the church hall.
Last Saturday, a highlight of the exhibition was a display of work by A-level students at Gordon’s School in West End.
The school’s head of art, Elizabeth Pankhurst, was particularly proud of a painting by Ruby Parsons entitled The Sadness Paradox. A depiction of Ruby’s sister upset at breaking up with her boyfriend, it contributed towards the gaining of an A* grade.
Ruby – who has had one of her paintings selected for exhibition at the Royal Academy of Arts – is now studying art at the University of York.
Famed postbox topper artist Carol Clark was displaying a Remembrance creation she is working on and publicising an exhibition she will be staging at Guildford Cathedral in April 2024. She was selling crocheted poppies to help finance the show, which will feature 40 toppers that have been displayed across Surrey.
Carol first decorated the postbox in High Street, Chobham, two years ago, when she was staying in the village while looking for a new place to live nearer her daughter’s home in Berkshire. She has regularly installed toppers on various themes.
Even though she now lives at Martins Heron, Bracknell, she is continuing to decorate the postbox, carrying on her link with the village. Chobham Yarners “knit and natter” is preparing an entry for the cathedral exhibition.
Members of Chobham Art Group took up a large part of the hall with a display of paintings in various media.
The stage and three other rooms contained displays of candles, leatherwork, wood art, books, knitwear, upholstery, miniature portraits and greetings cards.
Chobham Festival chairman Jennifer Britt said the committee was already planning next year’s events, which will be held from October 5 to 20.
“Now that the 2023 festival has drawn to a close with Artworks, it is time to thank to everyone who helped make it such a success,” she said.
“We are grateful to everyone who came to our events, the jazz, the concerts, the children’s theatre, the poetry, the Schools’ Praise Prom and the art and crafts.
“If you want to check out the wonderful craftspeople and find out more about Chobham Art Group who took part in Artworks, all the information will remain on our website, www.festival.chobham.org
“We will start announcing outline details of the 2024 festival after Christmas, with the box office opening in the summer.”