An Ottershaw man who paid a rogue trader has been hit in the pocket by a Hampshire court after his waste was dumped by a roadside.
Freddie Loveridge has been ordered to pay £730 in fines, costs and charges after waste he paid to be removed was found in a fly-tip on the A31 near Four Marks.
Loveridge, of Brunner Court, admitted to Basingstoke Magistrates on November 21 that he failed to check whether the firm he approached was property authorised to remove waste.
He was also lackadaisical to authorities, as he was held in a police cell after twice failing to attend court, prompting magistrates to issue an arrest warrant.
The defendant admitted in interview he gave his business waste to “anyone who was passing” and made no checks. The court also heard he did not get a receipt or written description of the waste, with personal details being found in the roadside pile.