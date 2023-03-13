WORK by members of the Woking Art Society will be on display at a two-week exhibition, starting today.
The annual AppArt Easter Art Exhibition & Sculpture Trail will open this morning at Prior’s Field School in Godalming.
There will be 600 pieces indoors and more than 130 in the Gertrude Jekyll garden.
Fifteen of the 250 artists represented will be from the Woking Art Society.
Their work will include Red Shoes, a mixed media painting of a pair of used trainers by Louise Rowe. Sera Knight has also used mixed media for her Red Fishing Boat, as did Elisabeth Carolan in her coastal scene Memories of Cornwall, while Val Thorpe continues the seaside theme with Gathering in the nets, Malta, a detailed watercolour of fishermen at work.
The sea in different moods feature in Bara Alwyn’s oil Frolic, Rosalind O’Connor’s mixed media Oystercatchers and Under the Sea, a galvanised steel sculpture by Alison Catchlove.
Land animals feature strongly, including in Christine Taharian’s Mad about Cats, Blodwyn, Liz Seward’s pencil portrait of an ewe and Jennifer Wright’s horse racing oil At The Start.
Flora is another subject on show, including Margaretha Shepherd’s still life White Lilies, Claire Nelson’s bronze resin sculpture Whole Pomegranate and Joanna Lloyd’s cast blue glass Agapanthus.
Andrew Lewis’s Active Structure literally changes with the wind. The free standing work consists of light-refracting polyester film mounted on pivots that can rotate and gradually change colour as the wind changes direction.
Gwyn Phillips, who runs the exhibition with his wife Evelyn, said the Woking Art Society works reflect the vibrant art world in the town and surrounding area.
“The Woking area is a creative hub for artists,” he said.
AppArt will open daily from 10am to 4pm. Admission is free.
For more information, visit www.appartonline.co.uk.