Britain's largest private vinyl collection is set to net almost £100,000 at auction.
The huge haul of records includes a rare classic David Bowie album and whole discographies of iconic British bands.
The staggering collection, which contains more than 30,000 pieces that track back over 60 years, will be sold at Ewbank’s Auction house in Woking.
The LPs that filled the owner’s house before they passed away include a host of rarities all found in superb condition.
John Silke, 52, who was tasked with organising the mountain of spinning discs said he has "never seen anything like it".
He said: "When I visited the collector's home after they had passed I found every room filled except the bathroom and kitchen."
“When I opened the garage, that was full too - It was jaw dropping.
"I rifled through a few boxes and then I took 200 photos on my first visit to try to get a grip on what there was."
John said he spent the "next three nights" studying the spines of the records in the photos he had taken.
He said only then it became clear what an "amazing Aladdin’s Cave of music" he had come across.
The original owner, who worked in the advertising industry, kept everything in excellent condition with damage found on less than 5 per cent of the LPs.
Highlights include The Who Sell-Out, the band’s third studio album from 1967 which includes a very limited edition butterfly poster – only included in 1,000 copies of the first UK pressing.
John said the "condition is pristine" and expects it to reach £400 to 600.
A Peel Sessions Collection, featuring some of the most iconic bands championed by the highly influential late Radio One DJ, includes Jimi Hendrix, Joy Division, New order, The Smiths, Nico, Stiff Little Fingers and more.
The vinyl has an estimate of £800 to £1,200.
An exceptional collection of Pink Floyd albums covering the band’s entire career which John priced at £500 to £800.
An extremely rare copy of the 7-inch single I Can See Your Face by Pneumania is also expected to fetch between £400 and £600.
An early David Bowie album, The Man Who Sold the World, also comes with the rare misprinted label with the name of producer Tony Visconti spelled wrongly could make £300 to £500.
John added: "This has been the biggest single cataloguing job of my career – an extraordinary experience."
Vinyl has been making a serious comeback for around a decade, with annual global sales rising from 13.1 million in 2016 to 49.6 million in 2023, according to Luminate Data.
John is expecting a huge interest in the sale – with auction expected to net well over £80,000.
He said: “Preparing for the sale is a cross between a marathon and a sprint as there is so much to catalogue and it must be done quickly but carefully so we don’t miss anything of real note."
The collection will be presented during a two-day auction on April 23 and 24.