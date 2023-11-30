area. The last heritage walk for this year will take place on Sunday, December 10, and wind its way around Horsell – canal and common. Participants should meet at 2 pm on the bridge over the canal by the WWF Living Planet Centre, GU21 4LL. Iain’s Heritage Walks are free and open to anyone. There's no membership required, no need to book, just turn up and walk. All walks are circular, bringing participants back to the starting point and last up to two hours. There are frequent stops to explore features of historic interest, making the walks more like a gentle stroll than rambles. Walk details can be found on www.wokinghistory.org.