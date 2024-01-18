I know it used to be the rule that actors would sign in at the stage door: it probably still is. I have, on several occasions, suggested that there should be a second signing-in book which could be sold or perhaps auctioned at the end of every year. What an amazing collection of autographs, some of famous actors, some of actors yet to become famous. I collected Hannah Waddingham’s when she appeared at the theatre many years ago. Hasn’t she done well!