Going into a brand new year, it’s the perfect time to embark on a journey of self-care and rejuvenation, starting with our skin.
Our skin is our largest organ and the most exposed to external aggressors, so it deserves a little extra attention and pampering in the coming year.
1. Hydration is key. Our skin is the last organ to receive water. If you are drinking less than your daily recommended amount, it’s most likely your skin is dehydrated. Begin the year by making hydration your skincare mantra.
For radiant, plump skin we need hydration. Invest in skincare products for their ingredients, not their brand. Many products claim to help certain skin concerns and conditions, however, the ingredients of the product don’t match the marketing.
2. Suncream every day. In the pursuit of radiant skin, don’t underestimate the power of sun cream. Shielding your skin from harmful UV rays is a non-negotiable step in any skincare routine. Make it your new year resolution to wear sunscreen daily, even on cloudy days. Your skin will thank you for maintaining its youthful glow and reducing the risk of sun damage.
On cloudy days, pollution gets caught under the clouds. Suncream not only protects your skin from UV rays, but also free radicals. Cleansing both morning and evening will promote a clear complexion. Removing build-up oil and dirt from the day and night will prevent your pores from clogging and areas becoming congested.
If you have oily skin, this is a strict rule you should follow to prevent breakouts. Choose a gentle cleanser which doesn’t leave the skin feeling tight and dry. Cleansed skin allows products to be absorbed better ensuring maximum efficacy.
3. Weekly exfoliations and masks. Exfoliating weekly prevents congestion as you’re removing dead skin cells. This also creates a brighter complexion. A mask can provide hydrating, detoxifying and vitamin-packed properties. Follow an exfoliation with a mask for maximum benefit.
4. Get adequate sleep. Beauty sleep s not just a saying; it’s a skincare truth. Night time is repair time. Get enough rest each night to allow your skin time to repair and regenerate.
Quality sleep is vital for a healthy complexion, so make it a goal to prioritise those precious hours of shut-eye in the new year.
Without proper rest, our skin doesn’t have enough time to repair, leading to skin concerns. If you are struggling with breakouts, sleep is needed for the wound-healing process. Without the correct sleep, you are extending how long your spots and breakouts will last.
Amber Rose
Skin specialist and consultant