Farnham Christmas Market, one of the largest in the south-east, will return this Sunday (December 10) from 10am to 4pm.
There will be more than 150 stalls in Castle Street, The Borough, The Ivy Lane Club and Bush Hotel Courtyard selling gifts that are a little different, crafts, accessories, Christmas items, food, drink and more.
Shoppers can expect an emphasis on local, quality products – with stallholders carefully selected by event organisers Farnham Town Council.
The monthly Farnham Farmers’ Market will also take place in Central car park.
There will be live entertainment throughout the event, Santa’s grotto, kids’ rides and a live nativity.
Market-goers can also leave the car at home as Farnham Town Council is running two FREE hoppa shuttle bus routes covering north and south Farnham this Sunday.
Buses will run roughly every 10 to 15 minutes from 10am to 4:30pm and will drop shoppers directly at the market.
- North Farnham – Drovers Way > Hale School > Vicarage Lane > St Johns Church > Farnham Hospital > Castle Street (Christmas Market)
- South Farnham – The Chantrys > Weydon School > Green Lane > Edward Road > Morley Road > Downing Street (Christmas Market)